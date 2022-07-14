Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 107,577 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after buying an additional 73,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 59,236 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,604.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,871.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,112 shares of company stock worth $1,081,190 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

