Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,239,000 after buying an additional 498,826 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,806,000 after buying an additional 139,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHG opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

