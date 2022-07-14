Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,623 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.52% of Clearside Biomedical worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

CLSD stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

