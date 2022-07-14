Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,558 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.