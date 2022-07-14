Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 19,601 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

