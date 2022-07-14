Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 19,679 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.41% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

HY opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -10.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

