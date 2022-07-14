Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 28,932 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,932 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Nomad Foods worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.