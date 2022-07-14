Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 37,578 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,578 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.64% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $32,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

