Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 56,224 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 56,224 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

