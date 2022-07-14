Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,498 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.