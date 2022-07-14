Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 97,236 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,236 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.45. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

