Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.25 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

