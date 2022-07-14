Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.87% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 473,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 93,660 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

