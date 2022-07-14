Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Gorman-Rupp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 55.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

GRC stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $712.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.63. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.