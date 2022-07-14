Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,776 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.06% of Matrix Service worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Matrix Service by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MTRX stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76.
Several brokerages recently commented on MTRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Matrix Service Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
