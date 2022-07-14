ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 164,533 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

Get ATAC Resources alerts:

About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.