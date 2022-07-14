ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 164,533 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.
About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)
