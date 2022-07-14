Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 2,193,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,230,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.
Several analysts have commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$2,003,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,875,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,115,290. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Taylor sold 262,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total transaction of C$807,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,699,350.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
