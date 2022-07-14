Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUB opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

