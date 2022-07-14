AT&T (T) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 202.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after buying an additional 3,057,603 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,962,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after buying an additional 351,107 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 720.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after buying an additional 1,797,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,795,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after buying an additional 67,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

