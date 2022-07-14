Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 65.8% in June

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AUNFF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

