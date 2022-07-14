Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.57.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of C$506.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.22.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
