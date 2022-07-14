Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Financial Analysis

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86% Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74%

65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Gambling.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $42.32 million 5.87 $12.45 million $0.35 21.00

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

