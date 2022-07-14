Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Stock Price Up 25.9%

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES – Get Rating)’s share price rose 25.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93.

Auto Parts 4Less Group Company Profile (OTC:FLES)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc, operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts.

