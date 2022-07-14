AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $7.41. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 476,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $239.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.79.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $277,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.