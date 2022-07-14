Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,728,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after buying an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

