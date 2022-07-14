Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.02) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 46,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

