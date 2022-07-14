B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.