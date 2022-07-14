B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%.
NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.
About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.