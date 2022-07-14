B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Meta Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Financial Group from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

