B. Riley Comments on Hecla Mining’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

HL stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.