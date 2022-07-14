B. Riley Comments on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

WSBC opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

