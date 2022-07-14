B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 214,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of B2Digital stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
B2Digital Company Profile
