B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 214,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of B2Digital stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

B2Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

