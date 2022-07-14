Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $111.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

