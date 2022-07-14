Bailard Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,250.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,531.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

