Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.70

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.70 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 142.80 ($1.70). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.71), with a volume of 451,586 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £449.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.