Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.70

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.70 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 142.80 ($1.70). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.71), with a volume of 451,586 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £449.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49.
About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)
