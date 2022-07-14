Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 190 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average is $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

