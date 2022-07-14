Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.84

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.84 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 267.38 ($3.18). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 257.20 ($3.06), with a volume of 1,653,813 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,169.09.

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

