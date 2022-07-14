Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $203.35

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.35 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 206.25 ($2.45), with a volume of 996970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.55 ($2.65).

The stock has a market cap of £33.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 488.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.42.

In related news, insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £139,000 ($165,318.74).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

