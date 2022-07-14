Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 444924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.00) price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.90) to €3.00 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.84.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
