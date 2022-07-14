Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 444924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

