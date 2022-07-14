Barclays Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $56.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NYSE:AIG opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

