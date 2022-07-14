Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.53

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 417430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

