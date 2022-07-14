Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.55

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.55 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 756586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.06.

ABX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

