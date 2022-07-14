Bayshore Asset Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

