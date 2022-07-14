Bell Bank Buys 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,531.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

