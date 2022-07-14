Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 13,738.4% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.41. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

