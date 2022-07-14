Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $633.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 414,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

