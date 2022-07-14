Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.
BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
NASDAQ BCYC opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $633.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.53.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 414,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
