BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

BLFS stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $669.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $339,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

