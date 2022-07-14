Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

BIREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of BIREF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.86. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.77 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 40.32%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

