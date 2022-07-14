BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $489.41 million, a PE ratio of 696.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,078,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

