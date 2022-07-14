BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

